Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMO opened at $610.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $595.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,573,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $593,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

