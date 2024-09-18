Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Issued By Northland Capmk

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Indivior in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INDV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INDV stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Indivior has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $36,011,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.