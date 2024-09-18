Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

