QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $163,854.14 and $1,566.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.08 or 1.00049656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197726 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,693.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

