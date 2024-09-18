Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.06. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Critical Metals
- Trading Halts Explained
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.