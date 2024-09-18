Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.06. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990. Quest Critical Metals has a 1 year low of 0.06 and a 1 year high of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.15.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

