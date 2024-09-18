Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong-Buy

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $72,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,481 shares of company stock worth $484,129. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

