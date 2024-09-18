Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $54.84 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.84 million and $4.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.