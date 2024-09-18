Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METCL remained flat at $26.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

