Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reading International

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.