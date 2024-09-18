Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.40

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 1627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,397,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,217 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after buying an additional 87,763 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,480,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 202.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,793,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.