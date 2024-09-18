Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,111.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,146.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,028.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.