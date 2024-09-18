Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $52,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,659 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 680.1% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,330 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

