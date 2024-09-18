Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $52.33 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Morningstar worth $52,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,231 shares of company stock worth $19,488,988. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.45 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

