Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 645 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 643 ($8.49). Approximately 64,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 181,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.38) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 661.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 627.27. The stock has a market cap of £514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £60,660.95 ($80,133.36). Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

