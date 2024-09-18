Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 645 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 643 ($8.49). Approximately 64,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 181,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.43).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.38) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £60,660.95 ($80,133.36). Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
