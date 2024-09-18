Request Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $76.26 million and $617,423.85 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,648.76 or 1.00119037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0976245 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $742,942.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

