Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.