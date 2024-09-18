Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RBN opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.53. Robinson has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

