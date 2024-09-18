Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Robinson Price Performance
LON RBN opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.53. Robinson has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Robinson Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robinson
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Maximize Gains: Invest in AST SpaceMobile’s 5G Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.