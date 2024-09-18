Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $13.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

