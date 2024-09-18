RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.