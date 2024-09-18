RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.
FTSL stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
