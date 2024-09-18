RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,978 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,978 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

