Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 351,055 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 689,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.26.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
