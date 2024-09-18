Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after acquiring an additional 351,055 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 689,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.