Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $433.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

