Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $209,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.