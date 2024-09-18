Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 274,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHB opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.