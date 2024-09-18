Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $9.19. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 5,620 shares.

Seiko Epson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

