Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.90 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

