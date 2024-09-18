Seven Eight Capital LP Has $6.49 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,603 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

