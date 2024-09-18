Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

