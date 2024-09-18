Shariaportfolio Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners accounts for 0.4% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

