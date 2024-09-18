Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lessened by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 480,015 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Shell were worth $125,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.