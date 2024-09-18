Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Drops By 7.6%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 863,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

