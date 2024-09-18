Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Declines By 7.0%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $704.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $17.73.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.
BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
