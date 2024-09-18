Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declines By 17.5%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18.
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
