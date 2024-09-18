Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Drops By 11.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
