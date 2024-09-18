Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 8.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

