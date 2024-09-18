Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 8.8%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Pacific Insurance (Group)
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.