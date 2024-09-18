Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Rises By 8.1%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,658,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 1,534,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.8 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 10,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.