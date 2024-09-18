Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Declines By 6.8%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

