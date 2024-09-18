Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Declines By 6.8%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.
About Coveo Solutions
