Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Decreases By 17.4%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTRUY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of DTRUY stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 21,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

