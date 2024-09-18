Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Expands By 10.7%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DXLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 167,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,719. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.29.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
