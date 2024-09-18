Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Expands By 10.7%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 167,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,719. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

