Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 11.7%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,781,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,811.0 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of FBGGF stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

