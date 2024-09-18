Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Decreases By 11.7%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,781,100 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,284,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,811.0 days.
Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FBGGF stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $8.57.
About Fabege AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fabege AB (publ)
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.