Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Increases By 18.8%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Graham Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE GHM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,675. Graham has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $321.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
