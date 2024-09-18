Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Expands By 11.7%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,088,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,224,000.

CONL stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

