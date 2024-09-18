Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Drops By 6.3%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 690,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE HY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.44.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.