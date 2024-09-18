Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Rises By 19.5%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ HYZNW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

