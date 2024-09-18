Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Rises By 19.5%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hyzon Motors Price Performance
NASDAQ HYZNW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Hyzon Motors
