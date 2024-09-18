Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Decreases By 17.8%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IMPPP stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

