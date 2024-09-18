Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Declines By 12.1%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JCRRF stock remained flat at $4.70 during trading on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

