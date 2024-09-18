Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Decreases By 7.1%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

