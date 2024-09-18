Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

SVCO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.