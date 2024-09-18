Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and traded as high as C$5.65. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$5.56, with a volume of 587,623 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.4059754 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

